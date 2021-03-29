LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced on Monday a set of new restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

Speaking to the media after chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of the current Covid-19 situation in the province, he announced that markets will close at 6pm.

“We have decided to impose an effective lockdown in districts with over 12 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate from April 1,” CM Buzdar announced, adding it will continue until April 11. “The effective lockdown doesn’t mean that we are closing down everything,” he cleared.

“We are not imposing any ban on business and industrial activities for the time being.”

He said there will be a ban on wedding ceremonies from April 1 while the public transport, including Orange Line Metro train as well as Metro and Speedo bus services, will also remain closed.

CM Buzdar said restaurants will be allowed to offer only takeaway services. “We are facing a third Covid wave that is far more dangerous,” the chief minister pointed out.

He stressed the need for wearing face masks at public places and warned that those without mask could face legal action. He said a total of 126 vaccination centres have been set up across the province.

