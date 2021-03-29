LAHORE: In light of the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government decided on Monday to reimpose a number of restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review the worsening Covid situation and decide on whether or not to impose a blanket lockdown in cities having higher Covid-19 positivity rate.

Sources said the meeting decided to ban wedding ceremonies, including both indoor and outdoor, from April 1. It further decided that markets and shopping malls across the province will close at 6pm. The Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus services will also be closed at 6pm.

The sources said the meeting also decided to shut all public parks and ban dine-in services at restaurants.

On Sunday, the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) imposed a ban on all kinds of gatherings with immediate effect. It directed that wedding ceremonies will be banned from April 5.

The NCOC said these decisions will be implemented in districts and cities with 8% positivity percentage (three days rolling average).

