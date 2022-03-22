Another MPA from Tareen group meets CM Usman Buzdar

Another lawmaker from Jahangir Tareen group — a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the Tareen group MPA Syed Rafaqat Gillani met with CM Usman Buzdar to discuss political situation of Punjab.

It seems that cracks have started to appear within the group of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen after as many as six members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) met Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar.

The meetings between Usman Buzdar and five MPAs from Tareen group occurred two days back in Lahore. “Those who made contact included Taimoor Lali, Bilal Asghar, Iftikhar Gondal, Faisal Hayat, and Aslam Bharwana,” they said.

The sources said that the MPAs approached the provincial government after they failed to get assurances of a PML-N ticket. One member of the Tareen group shared that the meeting with Hamza Shehbaz was a failure as he did not offer PML-N ticket during the meeting.

They further said that more members of the group could meet the chief minister Punjab in the next two days.

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen could return in a week after doctor’s advice, a key member of his group Awn Chaudhry said after a telephonic contact with him earlier in the day.

