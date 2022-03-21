Jahangir Tareen could return in week, says Awn Chaudhry

LAHORE: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen could return in a week after doctor’s advice, a key member of his group Awn Chaudhry said after a telephonic contact with him.

Awn Chaudhry made contact with Tareen, who is currently staying in London for medical treatment, and briefed him over contacts being made with the government emissaries.

He also apprised Tareen over contacts being made by Pervez Khattak and said that the latter has asked the Tareen group to put decisions on hold.

“There have been indications of change in Punjab after meeting with Khattak,” he said and further shared that other key personalities have also met the members of the group.

Jahangir Tareen directed Awn Chaudhry to ensure that the group remains intact and make any decision after consultation.

On Saturday, following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas offered Jahangir Tareen group talks to clear misunderstandings.

According to details, efforts are being made by the government to persuade the Jahangir Tareen-like minded group and recently, Punjab minister Murad Raas has contacted the group.

Sources said the initial meeting lasted for two hours and was attended by more than six members of the Jahangir Tareen group.

Murad Raas offered the Jahangir Tareen to hold table talks for clearing misunderstandings.

Punjab Minister Noman Langarial said that he always took a positive attitude towards the party leadership, to which Murad Raas said that we can sit down and talk on all issues.

