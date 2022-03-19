No-trust move: PTI serves show-cause notices to 14 MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has served show-cause notices to its 14 members of National Assembly (MNAs) for joining hands with opposition for no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The show-cause notice has been issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and it read that reportedly the MNAs have violated the party discipline and joined hands with opposition for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The notice said that as per the article 63 (1) (A), the lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

“TV interviews have proved that you have left the party and therefore a notice is being issued under article 63 (1) (A),” it said and asked the dissident lawmakers to appear before the prime minister to clarify their position until March 26.

The MNAs who were issued notices included Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Wajiha Akram, Nuzhat Pathan, Rana Mohammad, Sardar Riaz Mehmood, Khawaja Sheeraz, Malik Ahmed, Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Watto, Syed Basit Sultan, Aamir Talal and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan.

The claim made by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan about hiding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs by the opposition, proved true after a number of ruling party’s lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House.

Talking to the media, PTI MNA, Raja Riaz, a member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group said they have taken shelter at the Sindh House after the recent incident of Parliament Lodges.

Nobody has offered money to us, will vote according to our conscience, Raja Riaz said and added two dozens of MNAs are with them.

He challenged the government to summon parliamentary party meeting. Another PTI MNA, Noor Alam Khan said allegations of PM Imran Khan about taking money from the opposition.

