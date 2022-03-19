Jahangir Tareen group offered talks to clear ‘misunderstandings’

LAHORE: Following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has offered Jahangir Tareen group talks to clear misunderstandings, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, efforts are being made by the government to persuade the Jahangir Tareen-like minded group and recently, Punjab minister Murad Raas has contacted the group.

Sources said the initial meeting lasted for two hours and was attended by more than six members of the Jahangir Tareen group.

Murad Raas offered the Jahangir Tareen to hold table talks for clearing misunderstandings.

Punjab Minister Noman Langarial said that he always took a positive attitude towards the party leadership, to which Murad Raas said that we can sit down and talk on all issues.

In the meeting, members of the Jahangir Tareen group said that all decisions are in the hands of the group chief.

Earlier, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak contacted Aun Chaudhry, a key leader of the Tareen group.

Confirming the contact with the government, Aun Chaudhry said that Pervez Khattak contacted him last night. He said that Pervez Khattak had requested the Tareen group not to take extreme measures immediately.

