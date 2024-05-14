Another NADRA Mega Centre established in Karachi

KARACHI: In a move to facilitate the citizens, another National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Centre established at Karachi’s Safoora Chorangi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The inauguration of the newly established NADRA mega centre at Safoora will be held on May 15, after which the citizens of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora, Gadap and other residents of surrounding can be facilitated with the Mega Centre.

According to Director General (DG) of NADRA, Ehtesham Shahid, the newly constructed Mega Centre will operate in two shifts – from 8 AM till 12 PM – to accommodate over 700 individuals, while the numbers will be increase from 700 to 1500 by the end of the year.

The newly established NADRA Mega Centre will offer air-conditioned halls and seating arrangements, along with the parking facilities for the visitors.

Meanwhile, a total of 20 operational counters has been setup for the convenience of the citizens at the mega center.

Moreover, a waiting room with 250 seats has been set up for the convenience of applicants inside the mega centre.

Additionally, as per DG NADRA, two more registration centers will be established in different areas of Karachi.

Last Month, the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced abolishing the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) death certificate fee.

During his visit to the NADRA headquarters, the minister visited all sectors and instructed the authorities to set up National Database Registration Authority offices across the country on the pattern of model police stations established in Punjab.

During the meeting, the minister ordered to waiver of the fee on the death certificates convenience of the public. The minister directed to ensure complete security of citizens’ data.

Naqvi praised the excellent performance of the current Chairman NADRA Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar.

The minister planted saplings on the lawn of National Database Registration Authority headquarters as part of the plantation campaign.