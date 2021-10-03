Another Pakistani city struck by earthquake

SWAT: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale rattled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Swat and adjoining areas on Sunday, hours after tremors were felt in western parts of Khuzdar.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake had a depth of 212 kilometres and its epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck western parts of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The NSMC relayed that the intensity of the quake was recorded at 3.4 on the Richter Scale while its epicenter was at 65 kilometres west of the city.

On September 26, an earthquake with an intensity of 4.3 on Richter Scale hit the lands across Swat and its adjoining parts.

There were no reports of losses, monetary of life, in the course of the quake that originated from the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

