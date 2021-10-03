Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes Balochistan’s Khuzdar

QUETTA: A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck western parts of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district early Sunday morning, said the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

It relayed that the intensity of the quake was recorded at 3.4 on the Richter Scale while its epicenter was at 65 kilometres west of the city.

On September 26, an earthquake with an intensity of 4.3 on Richter Scale hit the lands across Swat and its adjoining parts.

There were no reports of losses, monetary of life, in the course of the quake that originated from the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The Richter Scale magnitude recorded the quake at 4.3 level and its depth into the ground to be 170 kilometers according to the NSMC measures.

