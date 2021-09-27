Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Crete, Greece – EMSC

ATHENS: An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Crete, Greece on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

Cyclone ‘Gulab’ 2200km from Karachi, no threat to Pakistan coastal belt

Separately yesterday from the Indian subcontinent, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its third alert on Tropical Cyclone GULAB in the Bay of Bengal said that the cyclone has been at a distance of about 2200km from Karachi.

The Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal has moved westward during last 12 hrs and now lies centred around latitude 18.3N and longitude 87.2E.

“The system is very likely to keep moving westward and cross North Andhra Pradesh-Orissa coast, India by this evening or early night,” the PMD said in its alert.

There is no threat to any coastal area of Pakistan from this system, the Met Office said.