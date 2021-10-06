Another patient dies of dengue fever in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A person on Wednesday died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The latest casualty has brought the death toll to four during the last three weeks in Islamabad. Among four, three deceased patients belong to the rural areas of Islamabad, while one is from the Urban, said sources.

The dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad is on the rise as 62 more people were confirmed infected with fever in the last 24 hours. The federal capital has registered overall 719 cases of dengue fever in the current season.

486 cases from rural and 233 cases have been reported from the urban areas of Islamabad, sources said.

Dengue cases are on the rise in KP, Punjab and Sindh and according to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration has resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

