PHC asks govt to ensure anti-mosquito spray in dengue affected areas

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to ensure anti-mosquito spray in the dengue-affected areas, ARY News reported.

The PHC bench took up the case regarding the rapid increase of dengue fever cases in the province. At the outset of the hearing Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan asked the govt representative about the steps being taken to deal with the worsening dengue fever cases situation.

So far 1,724 dengue fever cases have been reported in KP, out of which 140 patients are under treatment at various hospitals, the manager dengue control programme KP responded to the query of the CJ PHC.

“Peshawar, Buner and Khyber are worst-hit areas by the dengue”, the dengue control programme manager said and added that so far, 36,000 houses in especially in the affected areas have been sprayed.

CJ Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan while summoning a detailed report from the health officials regarding steps being taken to control dengue cases, adjourned the hearing until October 27.

Read more: KP REPORTS 1173 CASES OF DENGUE HEMORRHAGIC FEVER THIS SEASON

The health officials have been directed to ensure anti-mosquito spray in the affected areas of the province.

Dengue cases are on the rise in KP, Punjab and Sindh and according to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration has resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!