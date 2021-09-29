KP reports 1173 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever this season

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 1173 cases of dengue fever during this season, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Presently 105 patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been admitted at hospitals in the province,” provincial health department said in a report. “Other 1068 patients have recovered to health,” according to the health department.

According to the health authorities 253 cases of dengue fever were reported in Peshawar and 251 cases in Nowshera. Meanwhile 198 dengue cases were reported from Buner and 137 cases from the Khyber district, health department further stated.

According to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

Dengue hemorrhagic fever is widespread throughout the tropics, influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

Sindh has recorded 508 dengue cases from September 1 to 27, according to a report released by the Sindh Health Department. The majority of dengue cases were reported from the Karachi division.

Recently provincial health department had reported five deaths in Sindh, four in Karachi, three of them in Central district and one in East.

Punjab health authorities on Tuesday reported 174 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in province in last 24 hours. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab stated that 90 percent dengue fever cases in the province have been reported from Lahore.

Secretary health department Punjab Imran Sikandar said, “Presently 120 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals in the province, 65 of them at the hospitals in Lahore.”