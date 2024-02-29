Another PIA crew member ‘slips’ in Canada

Another cabin crew member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has gone missing in Canada, the national airline spokesman confirmed.

A flight steward named Jibran Baloch was supposed to come back to PIA flight PK-782 in Toronto on February 29, however he did not turn up for work on the flight back to Pakistan.

Jibran Baloch is the second PIA cabin crew to slip this month. On the search of Jibran Baloch’s room by the staff, it was revealed that he had slipped.

According to the PIA spokesman, the alleged disappearance of Jibran Baloch has been reported to the Toronto Police and the Border Security Force.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago, a female air hostess named Maryam Raza also went missing from the hotel. Upon searching her hotel room, the authorities discovered her uniform along with a message “Thank you, PIA.”

Maryam Raza started working for the national flag carrier fifteen years ago, she was assigned to the Islamabad to Toronto route.

The PIA has decided to deposit the passports of the crew on the Toronto flight to the authorities to avoid ‘crew slip’ incidents but to no avail. About 12 air hostesses assigned to Toronto flights have slipped in the last few months

Earlier on January 24, Another PIA flight attendant went missing in Canada following the arrival of the national airline’s flight from Islamabad to Toronto

Faiza Mukhtar, the flight steward in question, was part of the flight crew traveling from Islamabad to Toronto.

“Air hostess Faiza Mukhtar was deputed at PIA flight PK 781. She vanished in Toronto when the flight landed at Toronto airport,” said a PIA spokesperson.