Another PIA crew member vanishes in Canada

KARACHI: Another crew member of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has allegedly slipped away in Canada after a flight from Lahore landed in Toronto, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting sources.

Sources told ARY News that steward Ayaz Qureshi reached Canada from Lahore by PIA flight PK784. On reaching Toronto, he slipped away instead of returning to the country, they added.

“On its scheduled return to Islamabad, the steward did not turn up in Toronto. The flight of the national flag carrier had to return back to Islamabad without the crew member,” sources quoting PIA officials said.

With their ‘escape’, the number of PIA crew members who sneaked away upon arrival in Canada this year has increased to four.

Earlier this month, two PIA flight attendants slipped away in Canada after the airline’s flight from Islamabad reached Toronto.

The PIA spokesperson said that the two flight attendants – Khalid Afridi and Fida Shah – reached Canada from Islamabad by flight PK-772.

However, the two crew members did not turn up in Toronto and the flight of the national flag carrier proceeded without them.

Dozens of air hostesses of the national airline have slipped abroad, including female air hostesses and male cabin crew.