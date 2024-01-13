22.9 C
Another police officer shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: In a tragic firing incident, a police officer was shot dead near Makran Road, Quetta, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police officials, a police officer was en route when unidentified individuals opened fire. The officer was killed on the spot while the assailants quickly fled from the scene.

Yesterday, a firing incident was reported in which an officer appointed on the security of polio workers was injured in Quetta.

According to the initial reports, the firing incident took place near Eastern Bypass School in which an on-duty officer got injured.

Meanwhile, the injured individual was shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

