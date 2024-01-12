11.9 C
Polio security officer injured in Quetta firing incident

QUETTA: A firing incident was reported in which an officer appointed on the security of polio workers was injured in Quetta, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the initial reports, the firing incident took place near Eastern Bypass School in which an on-duty officer got injured.

Meanwhile, the injured individual was shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Earlier to this, at least two cops were martyred as terrorists attacked a polio team in Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, DIG Qasim Ali Khan said that exchange of fire took place between terrorists and police in Bannu, resulting in the death of two cops while injuring two others.

The police officials stated the terrorists have taken refuge in a house however clashes between the police officials and terrorists continued.

Later the DPO Iftikhar Ali Shah announced the successful completion of operation stating that a rocket attack was launched at the house where the terrorists were hiding.

Moreover, the DPO said that SSG commandoes are carrying out search operation and recovered two dead bodies so far.

