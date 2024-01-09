Two cops martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

BANNU: At least two cops were martyred as terrorists attacked a polio team in Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, DIG Qasim Ali Khan said that exchange of fire took place between terrorists and police in Bannu, resulting in the death of two cops while injuring two others.

The police officials stated the terrorists have taken refuge in a house however clashes between the police officials and terrorists are underway.

Yesterday, at least five policemen were martyred and 13 were injured Monday in an IED bomb blast targeting cops’ vehicle in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place in Mamund area of Bajaur. The policemen were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when their vehicle was targeted with IED bomb. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital, where an emergency was declared, they added.

A nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration has begun to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

During the campaign, Polio teams of the health department will go door to door in all 159 districts of the country.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over twenty-three million children will be administered polio drops.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day drive.

In case a polio team does not visit any home, the parents can access helpline 1166.