Five cops deployed for polio duty martyred in Bajaur blast

BAJAUR: At least five policemen were martyred and 13 were injured Monday in an IED bomb blast targeting cops’ vehicle in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place in Mamund area of Bajaur.

The policemen were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when their vehicle was targeted with IED bomb. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital, where an emergency was declared, they added.

A nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration has begun to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

During the campaign, Polio teams of the health department will go door to door in all 159 districts of the country.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over twenty-three million children will be administered polio drops.

The health department has declared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as the most sensitive cities in this regard.

In Sindh, nearly 10.03 million children up to five years of age will be administered with anti-polio vaccine drops during a week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day drive.

In Balochistan, over 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during a week-long polio drive.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, over two hundred fifty thousand children will be vaccinated during five day campaign.

In case a polio team does not visit any home, the parents can access helpline 1166.