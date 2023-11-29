Cop martyred in Bannu attack

BANNU: A police offer deployed to provide security to the polio vaccination team was martyred on Mundan Road, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the initial details, the police officer was on his way to perform duty in an anti-polio drive, when unidentified miscreants targeted him.

The police started the search operation to arrest the culprit.

It is worth mentioning here that it was the second attack reported on the officers deployed on the security of polio teams during the last 24 hours.

On August 1, two cops were martyred as unknown gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in Quetta’s suburban area.

The volunteers — two women — in the polio vaccination teams remained unhurt, said police.

Taking notice of the unfortunate incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policemen.

The chief minister termed the incident a conspiracy against the healthy future of the children.