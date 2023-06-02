28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 2, 2023
- Advertisement -

Another prime suspect involved in May 9 riots identified

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The investigators identified another prime suspect involved in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a video came to light in which the suspect identified as Nazim Abbas can be seen vandalizing the government and military property, as well as played a key role in the May 9 riots.

Nazim Abbas, is a political representative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PP-95 of Chiniot and resides in Nisar Colony, Lahore.

READ: 120 more suspects involved in Jinnah House attack case identified

The suspect actively participated in the violent protests during the May 9 events in an aggressive and provocative manner, while remaining at the forefront in vandalism and attacks government installations.

Nazim Abbas, played a significant role in the May 9 incidents by inciting anti-army slogans and leading other miscreants. His actions fueled their aggression and contributed to the overall unrest during that time.

It is crucial to note that efforts are currently underway to identify all other individuals involved in the May 9 incident.

The authorities are diligently working towards bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring that such acts of violence and disturbance are properly addressed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.