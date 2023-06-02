Another prime suspect involved in May 9 riots identified

LAHORE: The investigators identified another prime suspect involved in the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a video came to light in which the suspect identified as Nazim Abbas can be seen vandalizing the government and military property, as well as played a key role in the May 9 riots.

Nazim Abbas, is a political representative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PP-95 of Chiniot and resides in Nisar Colony, Lahore.

The suspect actively participated in the violent protests during the May 9 events in an aggressive and provocative manner, while remaining at the forefront in vandalism and attacks government installations.

Nazim Abbas, played a significant role in the May 9 incidents by inciting anti-army slogans and leading other miscreants. His actions fueled their aggression and contributed to the overall unrest during that time.

It is crucial to note that efforts are currently underway to identify all other individuals involved in the May 9 incident.

The authorities are diligently working towards bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring that such acts of violence and disturbance are properly addressed.