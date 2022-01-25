Another private airline gets cabinet nod to start flight operations

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the issuance of a license to another Pakistani private airline named Q-Airways, ARY News reported.

Addressing a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the cabinet has approved Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to Pakistani airline Q-Airways for domestic flight operations.

The airline intends to start flight operations with three Airbus A320 aircraft initially on domestic routes.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the private airline will commence its flight operations within the next three-four months. In the first phase, Q-Airlines will operate flights between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

Last year in October, the federal cabinet had approved the renewal of a license issued to upcoming airline K2 Airways that has planned to start flights initially on domestic routes for cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gwadar, Skardu and Chitral.

Briefing media regarding decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet nodded renewal of K-2 Airways’ license and approved the issuance of a license to another private airline AirSial.

K2 Airways is a proposed Pakistani airline to be based in Karachi. The airline aims to start Pakistan operations with tourism flights to Skardu and other hilly areas of Pakistan in the initial phase.

