Another PTI leader joins IPP ahead of general election 2024

Another leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Lodhran, Maher Ashraf Sial, on Saturday announced joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ARY News reported.

According to the details, Maher Ashraf Sial withdrew his nomination papers as a PTI candidate and will be contesting the general election 2024 as an IPP candidate from PP 227, Lodhran.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maher Ashraf held a meeting with IPP chief Jahangir Tareen last night.

Earlier to this, former aviation minister and PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced joining IPP.

The former minister made the decision after meeting with senior leadership of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) here.

IPP chairman Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry were present at the meeting.

