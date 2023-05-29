Another PTI leader jumps ship over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader decided to quit his party over the May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, PTI leader from Swabi Irshad Khan announced that today he has officially parted ways with the party chairman Imran Khan.

He said that he joined the party three years ago on some conditions. I told the PTI chairman Imran Khan to not name call the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman in every rally and not accuse people as it may land him in trouble, he added.

Earlier, another party leader Kaneez Fatima announced to quit the party and politics over May 9 violence as desertion from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.