PTI’s Kaneez Fatima quits party positions over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: Desertion from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued on Monday, as another party leader Kaneez Fatima announced to quit the party and politics over May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

The female politician was part of Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf since 2010.

Addressing a press conference at the Islamabad National Press Club, Kaneez Fatima strongly condemned the May 9 riots and added no patriotic Pakistani can support the attacks on military installations.

She announced taking a break from politics after quitting all party positions she held in PTI. “I want to give time to my family.”

“No one forced me to take this decision,” Kaneez Fatima said. A number of senior party leaders including, Aamer Kiani, Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bokhari, Malik Amin Aslam and others have parted their ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the wake of May 9 violence.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from Narowal, Punjab, Sajjad Mahis, bid farewell to the party over May 9 violent protests.

In his video statement, Sajjad Mahis said that May 9 was the darkest day in Pakistan’s history, adding that the military and institutions are the backbone of our country. Those who attacked institutions and installations should be punished as per law, he added.