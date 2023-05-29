34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 29, 2023
- Advertisement -

PTI’s Kaneez Fatima quits party positions over May 9 violence

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Desertion from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued on Monday, as another party leader Kaneez Fatima announced to quit the party and politics over May 9 violence, ARY News reported.  

The female politician was part of Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf since 2010.

Addressing a press conference at the Islamabad National Press Club, Kaneez Fatima strongly condemned the May 9 riots and added no patriotic Pakistani can support the attacks on military installations.

She announced taking a break from politics after quitting all party positions she held in PTI. “I want to give time to my family.”

Read more: PTI ticket holder quits PTI over May 9 riots

“No one forced me to take this decision,” Kaneez Fatima said. A number of senior party leaders including, Aamer Kiani, Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bokhari, Malik Amin Aslam and others have parted their ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the wake of May 9 violence.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from Narowal, Punjab, Sajjad Mahis, bid farewell to the party over May 9 violent protests.

In his video statement, Sajjad Mahis said that May 9 was the darkest day in Pakistan’s history, adding that the military and institutions are the backbone of our country. Those who attacked institutions and installations should be punished as per law, he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.