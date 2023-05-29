PTI ticket holder quits PTI over May 9 riots

NAROWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holder from the city of Narowal, Sajjad Mahis, bid farewell to the party over May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, PTI’s ticket holder from PP-49, Sajjad Mahis, released a video statement, announcing to withdraw PTI ticket as well as quit PTI.

In his video statement, he said that May 9 was the darkest day in Pakistan’s history, adding that the military and institutions are the backbone of our country. Those who attacked institutions and installations should be punished as per law.

“I strongly condemn the May 9 incident, and due to the events of May 9th, I announce my disassociation from PTI,” Sajjad Mahis said.

Earlier this month Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Mahmood Moulvi announced parting ways with party.

Addressing a press conference here in Karachi, the PTI MNA announced that he is resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

“I have never gone against, nor will I ever go against the army,” he said.

Moulvi further revealed that he might join a charitable organisation or form a new political party.