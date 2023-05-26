Another PTI’s Sindh assembly member quits party

KARACHI: A member of the Sindh Assembly and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing Sindh, Syed Mohammad Abbas Jafri condemned the events happened on May 9 and part ways with Imran Khan’s party, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a video statement, the Sindh Assembly member stated that, “I strongly condemn the events of May 9. The foundation of Pakistan is the Pakistan Army, and the foundations should not be disturbed.”

Syed Mohammad Abbas Jafri said, “I resign from party membership. My father is in intensive care; He needs me. I will decide about my political future later.”

It is evident that Syed Mohammad Abbas Jafri had obtained success by securing 30,687 votes in the general elections of 2018 from PS-125 constituency in Karachi. He competed against Abdul Haseeb, a former member of the Sindh Assembly from MQM.

PS-125 was considered an ancestral constituency of MQM since it is home to Azizabad and the former head office of MQM, “Nine Zero.” It was considered impossible for any other party to win from here in the past 30 years.