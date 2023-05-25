PTI’s Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema quit party, politics

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Punjab Mussarat Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema quit the party and politics, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference in the national press club Rawalpindi, Mussarat Cheema and her husband Jamshed Cheema condemned the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Corps Commander House in Lahore were attacked.

Jamshed Cheema said that he was surprised to see people entering Jinnah House as they had no plan to attack any military or public buildings.

He said that the May 9 violence was the result of Imran Khan’s narrative. The senior leadership including us did not stop Imran Khan from propagating this narrative, he added.

Read more: MALEEKA BOKHARI LEAVES PTI, CONDEMNS MAY 9 INCIDENTS

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and the party’s spokesperson on legal issues, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari announced to leave the party and strongly condemned the May 9 incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered huge blows as several prominent leaders including Fawad Chaudhary, Shireen Mazari Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and others quit the party over May 9 violence.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.