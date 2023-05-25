Maleeka Bokhari leaves PTI, condemns May 9 incidents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and the party’s spokesperson on legal issues, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari has announced to leave the party and strongly condemned the May 9 incidents, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Maleeka Bokhari made the announcement in a press conference after being released from Adiala Jail today. She announced to resign from party position and her dissociation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She strongly condemned the May 9 incidents in which military installations were attacked and memorials of martyrs were desecrated. Bokhari said that she wants to pursue her career as a lawyer and serve the country.

The former PTI leader said that she is now willing to focus on her family and profession.

Regarding May 9 incidents, Maleeka Bokhari said that more things will be revealed after the investigation and elements behind the riots will be exposed.

“There was a red line which shouldn’t be crossed. The Pakistani nation wants peace and economic prosperity. Pakistan will have to move forward with unity.”

She clarified that she was not pressurised to leave PTI. Bokhari added that it is difficult to be in jail in the extremely hot weather of May.

Prior to her press conference, Bokhari has been released from Adiala Jail after her detention orders were suspended by the deputy commissioner.

Maleeka Bokhari has departed for Islamabad after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The deputy commissioner (DC) suspended the PTI leader’s detention orders.