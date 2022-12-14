Another young man shot dead by robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: There is no respite in the menace of street crimes in Karachi as another young man was shot dead by robbers during a mugging bid in PIB Colony, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident took place on Monday, when armed robbers shot dead a young man – identified as Adnan Zuberi – in Karachi’s PIB Colony.

Adnan Zuberi – who was an accountant in a private organisation – went outside his house to buy milk when he became victim of aerial firing by robbers, who were fleeing after a robbery in the area.

کراچی میں ڈاکو بے لگام، پی آئی بھی کالونی میں نوجوان ڈاکووں کی گولی کا نشانہ بن گیا! نوجوان عدنان زبیری بیٹے کیلئے دودھ لینے گھر سے نکلا تھا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/PQZRNPIEZb — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 14, 2022

The family members of the victim have demanded with the police to arrest the suspects immediately. Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at PIB police station after consultation with the family.

In a statement, police official claimed that efforts were underway to arrest the killers with the help of circumstantial evidence. The police further said that they have recovered a shell of 30 bore from the spot, which has been sent for forensics.

On the other hand, the family members have demanded to form a special team to arrest the suspects involved in the murder of young man, Adnan Zuberi. They also demanded to increase police patrolling in the area amid rising street crimes.

