Karachi: Minor girl killed in shoot-out between police, robbers

KARACHI: A minor girl was shot dead during an exchange of fire between police and suspected robbers in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, police and dacoits exchanged fire near Nazimabad Block-M, resulting in the killing of nine-month-old Anabiya.

Police officials say that they received a report of robbers looting citizens near North Nazimabad on Madadgar 15 and a motorcycle squad was sent in pursuit of the robbers.

A minor girl, Anabiya, got killed and her mother injured due to a bullet fired by robbers, they claimed. Both mother and daughter were travelling in a rickshaw.

The robbers fled the scene after the inside, police said, adding that the mother was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment while the body of a minor girl was handed over to family after carrying out medico-legal formalities.

A further investigation into the matter is underway, said police.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and summoned a report from Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. He also ordered IGP to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

