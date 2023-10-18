Another young man shot dead for ‘resisting robbery’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Another young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the police.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the unfortunate turn of events unfolded when two armed suspects on a motorcycle intercepted the young man – identified as Muhammad Saad – near Johar Mor.

As soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away, the police said. The body was shifted to hospital to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

The police noted that the investigation team did not find the mobile phone on the spot. “The team is trying to identify the accused from the cameras installed near the spot,” they added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident and directed Additional Inspector-General (AIG) to investigate the death from all angles.

During the current year, the number of people killed in robbery attempts in Karachi has reached 108.

Read More: Young man shot dead by robbers over resistance in Karachi

In September, an elderly woman aged 65 years was killed by dacoits over resistance in Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

Police told the media that the dacoits killed a 65-year-old woman namely Kishwar inside her house over resistance. The police officials stormed a house and looted Rs3.5 million.

The deceased woman had recently sold an embroidery machine for Rs3.5 million. Police said the dacoits robbed cash and all expensive items from the house and fled from the scene.