Anoushay Abbasi’s latest video goes viral

A video of Anoushay Abbasi having fun at an amusement park with her family is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video on the visual-sharing interactive platform showed Anoushay Abbasi taking rides and having the time of her life with her loved ones. The heartwarming clip got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

They showed their love for the actor with their comments and remarks.

Anoushay Abbasi boasts a huge fan base with close to a million followers on the social platform, making her one of the most followed showbiz celebs in the country. She frequently treats her fans with glimpses of vacations and projects’ behind-the-scenes pictures.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her at an exotic location in a green top, black pants and jacket.

She has proven her mettle in several successful projects with the likes of ‘Mera Saaein 2‘, ‘Kaala Jaadu‘, ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar‘, ‘Pyaray Afzal‘, ‘Ghalati‘, ‘Prem Gali‘, and ‘Benaam‘.

