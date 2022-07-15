ANP announces to support MQM-P in Karachi NA-245 by-poll

KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced to support Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the by-election on NA-245, Karachi seat, ARY News reported on Friday.

This was announced by ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed while addressing a press conference along with MQM-P leader and former Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.

The ANP Sindh President has also vowed to support Muttahida Qaumi Movement in the upcoming local government elections in the province. “We have to get rid of looters for the development of Karachi,” he added.

“Both the parties are committed to restore the prosperity of Karachi,” Shahi Syed said, throwing weight behind MQM-P in Karachi NA-245 by-elections and LG polls.

Taking over the presser, former Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar called Pashtuns ‘brothers’, saying that they will support MQM-P in the upcoming NA-245 by-election. “We have to work together to get rid of the growing problems,” he added.

He also demanded the equal distribution of shares, saying that every government has neglected the rights of Karachi.

The national assembly seat was vacated after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. Syed Nadeem Haider was appointed as the returning officer for the by-election.

