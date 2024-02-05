ANP candidate withdraws in-favor of MQM-P from NA-242

The Awami National Party (ANP) candidate on Monday announced to support Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and withdraw from the NA-242 contest during in general election 2024, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P leader, Mustafa Kamal, held a meeting with the leaders of the Awami National Party (ANP) during his visit to their party office in Baldia Town.

The ANP candidate Arshad Sohail withdrew in favor of MQM-P Mustafa Kamal from the NA-242 constituency.

Mustafa Kamal in a statement asserted that the strategic alliance between ANP and MQM-P will bring peace and development in Sindh.

The ANP has recently announced ‘unconditional’ support for MQM-P candidates in five constituencies of Karachi South for the General Elections 2024.

As per details, the MQM-P delegation called on ANP Sindh leaders during which the latter announced to withdraw its candidates from NA-240 and NA-241 in favor of the. Dr. Arshad Vohra and Dr. Farooq Sattar of the MQM-P are contesting the elections from NA-240 and NA-241 respectively.

The ANP also withdrew its candidates from PS-108, PS-109, and PS-110 while announcing unconditional support for the MQM-P candidates. The ANP spokesperson said that the party’s Sindh President Shahi Syed also approved the decision.

The MQM-P delegation included Dr. Arshad Vohra, Dilawar Khan, and Iftikhar Qaim Khani while from the ANP Haji Hanif, Shah Agha, and Ishaq Swati were present in the meeting.

The development came hours after the MQM-P announced support for ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed candidate on PS-88 Karachi in the upcoming polls in the general election 2024.

Addressing a joint press conference, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM-P Syed Mustafa Kamal said that his party will unconditionally support Shahi Syed of ANP.

He termed the adjustment between the two parties in Karachi as a historic step in provincial and central politics. Reacting to Kamal’s comments, Shahi Syed said that both parties will work on solving the problems of the provincial capital as ANP also ‘possesses’ the street power.