ANP hosts consultative session of Sindh political parties

KARACHI: Awami National Party (ANP) has hosted a key consultative session in Karachi to decide the political strategy ahead of the general elections 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ANP Sindh President Shahid Syed and General Secretary Younus Buneri hosted a consultative session at the Mardan House in Karachi today.

The session was attended by the central leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

مصطفیٰ کمال (ایم کیو ایم پاکستان)، بشیر میمن (مسلم لیگ ن) اور قاری عثمان (جے یو آئی) کی مردان ہاؤس آمد، وفد نے صوبائی صدر شاہی سید اور جنرل سیکرٹری یونس بونیری سے ملاقات کی اور آنے والے انتخابات سمیت مختلف امور پر تبادلہ خیال کیا۔ #ANPSindh | #ANP pic.twitter.com/8ao4SsamF8 — Awami National Party Sindh (@ANPOSindh) November 24, 2023

The politicians discussed the options of forming an electoral alliance or seat adjustments ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had agreed on forming a grand alliance in Sindh.

A delegation of PML-N central leaders reached Karachi to hold talks with major opposition parties in Sindh including MQM-P, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) ahead of the general elections 2024.

After holding a meeting with MQM-P leaders at Bahadurabad headquarters, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique along with MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a press conference.

Rafique thanked MQM-P leaders for welcoming the PML-N delegation. He said that the time has arrived to ensure equal distribution of resources through Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Awards and legal and constitutional protection.

He expressed hopes that the entire country would benefit from PML-N and MQM-P collaboration. He added that it is the right time to expand the scope of the charter of democracy.