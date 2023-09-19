ANP leader shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: Unidentified assailants have gunned down Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader in Quetta, ARY News reported.

According to police, ANP leader Arbab Ghulam Kasi was gunned down in the premises of Kuchlak police station.

The police officials stated that the dead body of the slain ANP leader has been shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Earlier, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah and his gunman received injuries when a blast took place near his car in Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to initial reports, the JUI-F leader who also serves as spokesman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance got injured along with one of his aides and his gunman while on his way to Mangocher city of Balochistan in what authorities are calling a roadside blast.

All three were moved to Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital in Quetta where they were under treatment. A picture acquired by ARY News shows Hafiz Hamdullah on a hospital bed with serious injuries.

The nature of injuries his aides or gunman suffered are yet unknown. Eight other people also got injured in the blast as a coaster carrying travelers was also affected.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung Abdul Razzaq Sasoli said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and there is strong possibility that the explosion be a suicide attack. An eyewitness also told media that a motorcyclist rammed his bike into Hafiz Hamdullah’s car before the explosion.