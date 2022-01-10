ANP decided to support PPP long march: sources

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) long march, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party led by Khursheed Shah will visit ANP political office soon to formally invite the opposition party to the long march.

The ANP leaders have decided in principle to join the PPP’s long march. After getting a formal invitation, the opposition party will announce its decision in a press conference, sources added.

Earlier on January 6, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced that PPP will begin a long march against the incumbent government on February 27.

Briefing media about decisions of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had announced that he will lead a long march against the ruling PTI government from Karachi.

“PPP will begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on February 27,” announced Bilawal Bhutto.

While talking about Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned long march to Islamabad, the PPP chief said: “PDM did not consult with PPP before announcing Islamabad long march. Our long march will be separate from PDM’s inflation march.”

The PPP chief had also demanded immediate “free and fair” general elections in the county. He had slammed the ruling PTI over rising inflation in the country and recently tabled Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021 – generally known as mini-budget.

“PPP will register its protest over anti-people mini-budget inside and outside the parliament,” said Bilawal.

