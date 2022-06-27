ANP warns govt of taking ‘bitter’ decisions

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP), which is part of the ruling coalition, has warned the government of taking ‘bitter’ decisions if it failed to fulfill its responsibilities, ARY News reported.

In a statement, ANP central senior vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti warned that if the government fails to fulfill its responsibilities, the party will have to take ‘bitter’ decisions.

“We joined hands with the ruling coalition to save the lives of the citizens from the selected regime,” he said, adding that the incumbent government must now take the responsibility.

Read More: Aslam Bhootani highlights positive steps of PTI govt

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti further said that the government should take immediate steps to stabilise the economy and provide relief to the people. “We will not support a government that cannot serve the people. The ANP does not need a ministry or position to serve the people,” he added.

The ANP leader added that if the government was serious in resolving the problems of the people, then the sacrifice should start from the parliament. “The government should stop taking perks and privileges amid the economic conditions if it is serious in steering country out of crisis,” he added.

He pointed out that the issues cannot be resolved by taking further loans. “We have to use our own resources to get the country back on its feet,” he added.

Comments