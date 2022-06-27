Aslam Bhootani highlights positive steps of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the positive steps of the former PTI government, MNA Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan and one of the allies of the coalition government said they were being provided funds in the past government, ARY News reported.

Addressing the floor of NA, Aslam Bhootani said he was happy with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as they were being provided the development funds. Joined coalition government after being approached by former president Asif Ali Zardari, he added.

Khawaja Sahab.. listen to our grievances and please convey them to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Bhootani said.

Criticizing the coalition government, Aslam Bhootani said, the incumbent government is ruling with the majority of two votes only, if they had the support of 10 votes, what will be the behavior? he asked.

During the session of the NA, Aslam Bhootani and Khawaja Asif exchanged arguments over the development schemes in Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf directed both lawmakers to avoid addressing each other directly. The NA speaker directed Defense Minister Khawaja Asif to resolve the issue highlighted by Aslam Bhootani.

It may be noted on March 29, Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan parted ways with the then PTI-led coalition govt.

