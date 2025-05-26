ANP’s Aimal Wali to drops privilege motion against PTA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Aimal Wali Khan announced to forgive the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), marking an end to their recent public dispute.

In his statement, ANP Senator Aimal Wali Khan mentioned, “The Chairman PTA himself came to me, now I consider him as my elder brother, and we have resolved all grudges.”

He further added, “I will withdraw privilege motion against him; it was a mishap.”

While talking to the media, Senator Aimal Wali Khan stressed that the Pashtun nation even forgives killers, demonstrating its tradition of forgiveness.

This settlement marks a wonderful turn from earlier events. Earlier, the Awami National Party had vocally called for the quick removal of the PTA Chairman, asserting Inadequate ineffectiveness and a lack of understanding regarding main telecom improvements and technical awareness.

According to an ANP spokesperson at the time, the PTA Chairman could not provide reasonable answers to questions, ANP leader asked during a parliamentary committee meeting.

The party had claimed that the chairman showed a non-serious attitude and seemed ill-informed about critical issues facing the telecom sector.

The ANP had then required that all federal departments be led by capable individuals selected strictly on merit.

However, in a welcome development, ANP leader has now let go of the past grievances behind him and forgiven the PTA Chairman.

This is seen as a helpful step in building better relations between them.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan was unanimously elected as the Central President of Awami National Party while party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan as the Leader of the Party’s Movement in intra-party elections, ARY News reported.

The election was followed by the Party’s Central Council meeting, presided over by Chairman Central Election Commission Mian Iftikhar Hussain.