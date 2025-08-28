Anthony Ippolito to portray Sylvester Stallone in ‘I Play Rocky’

Actor Anthony Ippolito has landed the role of a young Sylvester Stallone in ‘I Play Rocky,’ a feature about the making of 1976’s boxing film.

Developed by Amazon MGM and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly, the feature will chronicle Stallone’s fight to star in ‘Rocky,’ which he wrote, and it won an Oscar for Best Picture.

Sylvester Stallone’s dream of writing and starring in the film faced many challenges as several studios rejected to give him the titular role in the film.

The Hollywood actor reportedly refused offers of up to $360,000 for the script due to his insistence on playing the lead role.

His determination finally paid off when a studio agreed to buy his script for $35,000 and cast him as the lead in ‘Rocky.’

The upcoming feature from Amazon MGM will shed light on his struggle and determination to play the titular role in the 1976 film.

Anthony Ippolito, who portrayed veteran Hollywood actor Al Pacino in ‘The Offer,’ has been roped in to portray Sylvester Stallone.

Reportedly, the actor had his eyes on the role since the project was announced and sent an unsolicited audition tape directly to the producers.

After reviewing his audition tape, the makers handed Anthony Ippolito the role to play the younger self of Stallone in ‘I Play Rocky.’

Peter Gamble wrote the script for the feature, while producers include Toby Emmerich Christian Baha

It is to be noted here that the ‘Rocky’ franchise is considered one of the most successful sports film franchises of all time.

The films, including its ‘Creed’ spin-offs, have grossed over $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office.