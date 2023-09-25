‘Expendables 4’ makes headlines for the wrong reasons

Hollywood film ‘Expendables 4‘, the fourth instalment in the action movie franchise ‘Expendables‘, made news for all the wrong reasons.

‘Expendables 4‘, also titled ‘Expend4bles‘, was produced at a budget of $100 million. The flick – starring A-listers Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, Randy Couture, and Dolph Lundgren -reportedly had a disastrous debut and raked in just $8.3 million on its debut weekend.

The earnings might have taken a hit due to the Hollywood strikes, which made A-list cast not allowed to talk about or promote their work during the actors and writers’ strikes.

The situation may improve as the production companies strike a deal, thus bringing the strikes to an end tentatively.

The franchise’s earnings have taken a dip with the release of each sequel. The first film collected $34.8 million, whereas the 2012 sequel made $28.5 million and the third film collected $15.8 million.

David A. Gross, the chief of the movie’s consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research Critics, told an American news website that the flick received negative reviews which are reflected in low ticket sales.

“The last two ‘Expendables‘ have dropped sharply from the previous episodes, and the weekend figure is below average for the genre,” he was quoted saying by the news agency. “Reviews are poor and audience ratings are dull.”

David A. Gross lamented about the film’s bleak box office future in the interview also.

“The movie was not cheap to make. While ancillary income should be strong, it appears the film will have a hard time getting to profitability after marketing and distribution costs.”

‘Expand4bles‘ follows the group of mercenaries looking to take down an international terrorist group eyeing to start a war between the United States and Russia.