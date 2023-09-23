Highest paid actor in ‘Expendables 4’ is…..

‘Expendables‘ is one of the highest-grossing action film franchises. The latest film ‘Expendables 4‘ – aka ‘Expend4bles‘ – saw Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham returning to the franchise with Megan Fox making her debut.

The legendary stars thrill audiences by performing dangerous stunts that keep fans on the edge of their seats. But, the A-listers charge heavy salaries in return for entertaining the audiences. According to a report, Jason Statham was the highest-paid actor for the fourth instalment.

He was reportedly paid $25 million for ‘Expendables 4‘. Sylvester Stallone followed him with his $3 million earnings.

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – who made his debut in the franchise – collected $2 million, whereas Megan Fox – who made her first appearance in the film series – raked in $1.5 million.

Dolph Lundgren made $500,000 from it, whereas Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais earned $400,000 and $300,000 respectively. Randy Couture earned $200,000. Andy García got renumeration of $120,000.

‘Expend4bles‘ follows the group being the last line of defence when the world is put at risk. They decide to come to the rescue armed with every weapon they can get their hands on.

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture reprised their roles of the group’s leader Barney Ross, Lee Christmas, Gunner Jensen, and Toll Road respectively.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy García were the newcomers to the franchise. They essayed Easy Day, Gina, Decha, Galan, Lash, and Marsh respectively.

Iko Uwais played antagonist Suarto Rahmat.

Despite ‘Expandables 4‘ featuring a stellar cast and dangerous stunts that keep fans on the edge of their seats, the film received negative reviews which reflected its dismal box office run.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the series has featured action stars Jet Li, Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Steve Austin, Chuck Norris, Liam Hemsworth, Yu Nan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Ronda Rousey in the past three films.