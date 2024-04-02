‘Anthrax letter’ to IHC judges amid at silencing them: Shandana Gulzar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar has said that the suspected anthrax-laced letters to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges were an attempt to silence them, ARY News reported.

According to the PTI leader, the whole fiasco resembled the scene of a Bollywood movie in which the perpetrators attempted to frighten the judges by sending threatening letters.

Earlier today, at least eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court reportedly received letters laced with ‘anthrax’.

According to court sources, one of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.

Upon discovery of the suspicious substance, a team of experts from the Islamabad Police reached the premises of the Islamabad High Court to analyze the situation.

The primary focus of the investigation revolves around determining the nature of the powder and its potential threat.

Court sources disclosed that along with the powder, the letters also contain threatening signs.

As per sources within the court, the letter was written by a woman named Resham, with no specific address indicated.

Shandana Gulzar termed the postponement of the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a daylight robbery, saying that PTI was asked to give up its seats to opposition parties despite forming a government in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial election commissioner postponed the Senate elections in KP following the application of the opposition members.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan after consulting with the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the postponement of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The opposition members had moved the ECP as the dispute over the swearing-in of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s opposition members elected to reserved seats remained unresolved.

Led by Pakistan People’s Party’s Ahmad Karim Kundi, the opposition highlighted concerns over the non-swearing-in of 25 members, asserting that this could impact the fairness of the electoral process.