Anthropic extends free Claude Fable 5 access for paid subscribers

Anthropic is easing access for paying subscribers to try its latest AI model, Claude Fable 5, without extra cost.

The company announced a limited-time offer allowing eligible paid-plan users to play Fable 5 for free until July 19, 2026. After reaching a certain usage limit, users will need to buy credits or switch to another Claude model.

As competition in the AI sector intensifies, firms like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic are competing to lure users with free trials — Anthropic aims to promote the long-term adoption of Fable 5 by giving subscribers ample time to evaluate it.

Anthropic states that users on Pro, Max, Team, and premium seat-based Enterprise plans can use Claude Fable 5 at no charge during this promotional period.

Instead of a separate quota, Fable 5 uses the existing weekly usage limits. Subscribers may allocate up to 50% of their weekly allowance to the new model before restrictions apply.

Eligible users don’t need to activate anything. Fable 5 automatically appears in the model picker across supported applications, including Claude Web, Desktop, Mobile, Claude Code, and various enterprise tools.

READ MORE: Anthropic brings Claude Cowork to cloud and mobile devices

Additionally, Anthropic extended the weekly usage limits for Claude Code by 50% through July 19. This offer excludes free-tier users, standard Enterprise seats, and API users; API access is billed at regular rates.

This promotion shows how Anthropic might set its premium AI models in the coming years. Once users reach their 50% Fable 5 usage allowance, they must purchase additional usage credits or switch to older models to complete their weekly quota.

It is worth noting that using other models also counts toward the same total weekly limit.

The promotion concludes at 11:59:59 PM PT on July 19, 2026. After this time, Claude Fable 5 will no longer be subject to the standard weekly limits.

This approach mirrors a broader industry shift in which companies are moving from unlimited subscriptions to hybrid pricing, blending fixed monthly rates with pay-as-you-go options for their premium flagship models.