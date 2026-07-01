Anthropic unveils 'Claude Science' for scientific research

Claude Science combines ​databases, coding tools, compute and research workflows in one ​workspace, helping scientists analyze literature, run analyses, create figures and manuscripts, and trace results back to their source code and environment.

The tool ​is pre-configured with more than 60 scientific databases and ​can render scientific artifacts such as 3D protein structures, genome browser ‌tracks and chemistry drawings, Anthropic said.

Claude Science runs on Anthropic’s existing Claude models, which have undergone the company’s standard responsible scaling and biosecurity evaluations.

Several research organizations and companies testing ​the platform ​in beta reported ⁠significant efficiency gains, Anthropic added.

Anthropic is also launching its own pre-clinical drug programs, focused on neglected diseases, the AI startup’s head of ⁠life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, said during a press briefing.