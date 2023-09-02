Anti-corruption denied physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Saturday denied Anti-Corruption Establishment further physical remand of former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti and sent him on judicial remand, ARY News reported.

According to details, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) brought the former principal secretary to the court from jail, where he is on judicial remand.

During the hearing, the anti-corruption officials urged the court to grant the physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as they have to do more investigation from the accused.

Meanwhile, Bhatti’s lawyer said that the anti-corruption has failed to table any evidence against his client. “Despite the physical remand, no crime could be proved against Bhatti,” the lawyer added.

Judge Imran Abid – who heard the case – rejected the anti-corruption’s request of physical remand and sent the former principal secretary to jail.

Mr Bhatti has been wanted in a Rs800 million corruption case registered by the ACE.

Earlier it was reported that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested from Sindh’s Matiari district. Later, his house in Gujranwala was also raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Earlier, Bhatti revealed details of ‘financial dealings’ with former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

In his confessional statement before the anti-corruption team, Bhatti said he invested Rs100 million in Rahim Yar Khan’s sugar mills through Moonis Elahi. “I use to settle the ‘matters’ at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

The former principal secretary of former Punjab CM further said he bought sugar worth Rs250 million from Ghotki and the profit earned from the sugar mills trading was distributed among all.