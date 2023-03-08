Muhammad Khan Bhatti reveals ‘financial dealings’ with Moonis Elahi

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the then principal secretary of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi on Wednesday revealed details of ‘financial dealings’ with former federal minister Moonis Elahi, ARY News reported.

On Monday, Bhatti was handed over to the police on three-day physical remand by the court of Senior Civil Judge of Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE).

In his confessional statement before the anti-corruption team, Muhammad Khan Bhatti said he invested Rs100 million in Rahim Yar Khan’s sugar mills through Moonis Elahi. “I use to settle the ‘matters’ at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

The former principal secretary of former Punjab CM further said he bought sugar worth Rs250 million from Ghotki and the profit earned from the sugar mills trading was distributed among all.

Read more: Court grants physical remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti

I use to receive the money at home after dealing, Bhatti said and alleged that XEN Rana Iqbal was his ‘partner.’

Replying to a question about the appointment of more than 400 employees in Punjab Assembly, Bhatti said Inayatullah Luck interviewed the candidates and he was the appointing authority.

Furthermore, Bhatti said he invested Rs100 million in the vehicles’ sell and purchase business and currently has Rs40 million in his bank accounts.

Comments