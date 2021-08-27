Anti-encroachment drive ‘into final stage’ across Gujjar, Korangi nullah

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment drive has said Friday it shall launch razing operations across the remaining spots of Gujjar, Korangi nullahs as the mission to clear the encroachments gears up in the final stage, ARY News reported.

Anti-encroachment drive has begun its operations in six more spots across Gujjar Nullah as the project to clear nullahs and drains to avoid flooding of the port city amid monsoon launches into its final stage.

KMC drive head Bashir Siddiqui confirmed the operation continues today and it has begun on Korangi and Gujjar nullah spots.

Four more regions of Korangi Nullah to see riddance of encroachments to widen it for the water channels to be fluid as Karachi has yet to welcome the monsoon rains whose spell is expected in the first September week.

Occasional light showers expected as clouds blanket Karachi

It may be noted that in the next 24 hours on Friday, the metropolitan city anticipates drizzles sporadically as skies remain clouded with 73 per cent humidity, Pakistan Meteorological Department has said.

The met department said the clouds are likely to stay here with light showers throughout the period. The city’s present temperature stands at 28-degree centigrade.

The highest mark the mercury is expected to reach is 31 to 33-degree centigrade, the met department said.